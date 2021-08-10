Report – Pirates to unveil Ghanaian striker

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

A report coming out of Ghana says Orlando Pirates are set to strengthen their striking department, with the club on the verge of signing Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah.

ALSO READ: I would like Percy Tau to come to Al Ahly – Mosimane

According to the Modern Ghana, the striker left his native country on Friday, on his way to South Africa to do his medicals, which he passed with flying colours and he is expected to be unveiled some time this week.

The 20-year-old striker is said to be one of the most promising talents to come out of Ghana and a bright future has been predicted for him.

At Ghana Premier League side King Faisal last season, the striker scored 12 goals in 32 matches, while also making 10 assists.

According to reports, Peprah has been attracting interests from a number of teams including Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and Medeama. It is also said that Faisal turned down an offer from a club in Macedonia, FC Shkupi.

Peprah will be the Buccaneers fifth signing of the season. The club has already brought in Bandile Shandu, Kwanda Mngonyama, Goodman Mosele and Monnapule Saleng.

The Buccaneers new arrival will become Bucs fifth foreign player at the club, with Richard Ofori, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Hotto and Gabadinho Mhango on their books.

Peprah’s signing will certainly add depth in coach Josef Zinnbauer’s attack, giving him a number of options, especially after battling with the availability of forwards last season.

Zakhele Lepasa, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Mhango and Dzvukamanja all battled with injuries last season, which forced the Pirates mentor to play with Hotto as a makeshift striker.

At the moment, the Buccaneers have Lepasa out, who is still battling with an ankle injury he sustained last season. Pirates start their new season on Saturday with an MTN8 quarterfinal against Swallows FC.