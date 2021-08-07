Pirates now have enough depth to compete in Africa – Motshwari

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari believes the current squad has enough depth to compete in the domestic league and in Africa.



Speaking ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season, Motshwari said with the signings the club has made, they will be able to compete just as Mamelodi Sundowns have been competing while playing in Africa and at home.

The midfielder added that Pirates played a lot of games last season, with the fixture congestion affecting them negatively. And having Bandile Shandu, Kwanda Mngonyama and Goodman Mosele will make things easier for them.



“I think these signings were the ones we needed to give a bit of depth. Sundowns have a huge squad and compete very well, locally and in Africa. I think it’s going to be a good season for us,” said the midfielder.

“We played a lot of games last season in terms of Caf‚ and travelling. I think there was a bit of fatigue as well‚ although I’m not trying to make it an excuse.”

Motshwari also added that the new signings bring a lot of experience in the Pirates team, and they will help a lot with the club is set to go another lengthy campaign having to focus in the domestic league and the Caf Confed Cup.

“There’s so much experience there in the squad. And going forward we have to push ourselves and carry ourselves like professionals.”

With new additions into the squad, the Buccaneers will be looking to surpass what they achieved last season. In the last campaign, Pirated won the MTN8 trophy, finished third in the DStv Premiership and got knocked out in the quarter-finals of the continental tournament.

Meanwhile, another signing that Pirates added from Free State Stars striker Monnapule Saleng, has since been loaned out to Swallows FC.