Would Al Ahly be the right move for Brighton’s Percy Tau?

Percy Tau has been strongly linked this week with a move from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly and his former head coach at Mamelodi Sundowns Pitso Mosimane.

Soccer Laduma reported earlier in the week that Brighton and Ahly were in negotiations over Tau, while Timeslive went one step further on Friday, claiming that a deal had been reached between Ahly and Brighton, and could be announced on Friday.

Tau joined Brighton in July 20187, but initially had to be loaned out, spending time at Belgian sides Union St Gilloise, Club Brugge and Anderlecht. He impressed in Belgium, but it remained doubtful whether he would ever play for Brighton, with work permit regulations making it extremely difficult for a South African to ply his trade in the Premier League.

That changed after Britain left the European Union, and Brighton were able to secure Tau a work permit to bring him back from a loan spell at Anderlecht in January. Tau made his debut in the Premier League against Manchester City, but battled for game time in general, leading to speculation he could leave again ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Tau made the right noises about staying and fighting for a place in the first team, as did his club about keeping him on board, but it seems he could well now leave. Phakaaathi takes a look at the pros and cons of a move for Tau to Al Ahly.

Pros

Pitso and Tau back in tandem

Percy Tau can credit Pitso Mosimane as the man who got his career off the ground, so to speak, with the young striker benefitting from his head coach at Sundowns sending him on a fruitful loan spell at Witbank Aces, before returning to wreak havoc in a Masandawana shirt. The familiarity should certainly see him slot into Mosimane’s Ahly team and training methods without much of a problem.

A chance to shine in the Club World Cup

Tau has already played for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Fifa Club World Cup, and now he would have an opportunity to play there for Ahly too, and potentially face European champions Chelsea in a showcase for his abilities. One could argue that Tau would play Chelsea more times in a Brighton shirt, but given his lack of game time at the Seagulls, it is more likely he would feature in the Club World Cup. This would certainly put Tau in the shop window if he was looking to get another chance in Europe.

Regular game time

As much as Tau was a regular in the first team squad at Brighton this year, he really didn’t play much at all. Under Mosimane, one would think he would be a regular starter at Ahly, which would certainly benefit not just Tau, but Bafana Bafana, if they could have a player that is in-form at club level trying to help them qualify for Qatar 2022.

Cons

A step down

One can champion African club football to the moon and back, and particularly an elite side like Ahly, but there is no doubt a move to the Cairo giants would be a step backwards from performing in the English Premier League. Even if Tau wasn’t playing much week in, week out, at Brighton he would still be training with top class professionals, in an elite environment.

Why not a move back to Belgium?

If Tau did feel the need for regular game time, surely there are teams in Belgium willing to look at taking on the man who made such an impression in his time there? If Tau does hope to remain in Europe long term, surely it would be better for him to stay on that continent?

The end of Tau’s EPL chance

The simple fact is that if Tau wants to make his mark in the English Premier League, this is surely his last chance. Tau’s contract at Brighton expires at the end of the 2021/22 season, and it is unlikely he would stay in the EPL, unless he has an impressive season in a Brighton shirt. That chance may simply not be there, but Tau will not know unless he stays and fights tooth and nail for his place in the first team.