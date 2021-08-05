Orlando Pirates are stronger this season, claims Zinnbauer

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has chosen to focus on getting his team ready for the new season instead of being worried about losing by their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs.



The Buccaneers lost 4-3 on penalties to Amakhosi in the pre-season tournament the Carling Black Label Cup last weekend after the game ended goalless in regular time at the Orlando Stadium.

Still a big match though, despite the fact it’s pre-season, Zinnbauer understands that, but what’s most important for Pirates is to focus on their opening game of the season, the MTN8 Cup clash against Swallows FC on 14 August at home.

“We lost the game. I’m not happy about it, but it is still pre-season. For the supporters, it is a big game and they want to win. The players were good. They worked hard,” Zinnbauer told the media.

“Next week, we start with our final preparation ahead of the new season. Both teams are still in the off-season and we still have other friendly matches for players who didn’t play.”

Having made a couple of signings and bringing back some of the players who were on loan, the German born mentor is adamant that he has a strong team to compete for honours in 2021/22 season.

Zinnbauer and his Pirates technical team have brought Kwanda Mngonyama, Bandile Shandu, Goodman Mosele and Monnapule Saleng, however, Saleng has been sent on loan to Swallows.

“We have improved the squad to have a successful season (next season) more than last campaign. It is not a big thing for us that we lost, but I know the supporters always want to win.

“We want to win games, especially against Chiefs in the cup competition. You saw the performance, it was not that bad, but we were unlucky to lose in penalties.”

With the transfer window still open, it remains to be seen whether Zinnbauer will be adding more personnel in his Pirates squad.