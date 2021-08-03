Chiefs goalkeeping department giving Baxter headache

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has admitted that the goalkeeping department at the club is going to give him a headache, given the amount of top-class shot-stoppers at the team.



ALSO READ: Baxter hails new Chiefs recruits after derby win



With Itumeleng Khune, Brandon Petersen, Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma on the books at Naturena, the Amakhosi coach says all his keepers are “number ones”.



Khune, who missed a number of games last season, seemed to be back to his best after pulling off some great saves in the Carling Black Label Cup against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.



Khune was then replaced by new signing Petersen, who excelled after making some great saves in the penalty shoot-out.



The game ended 0-0, and Amakhosi went on to clinch the pre-season Soweto derby bragging rights by winning 4-3 on penalties.



“The goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter is in Sweden as his wife is giving birth. So he was on Zoom with the goalkeepers. He told the keepers that Chiefs have four number-one keepers and they are all fighting for a spot. They can be number-four in line one day and then play the next game. We are blessed,” said head coach Baxter.



“You saw Brandon when he came on. Itu was more like the Itu I know (from) before with his distribution, his shot-stopping and agility.”



Baxter was impressed with Khune’s display and added that the Amakhosi legend is determined to improve.



“Itu has committed himself to be more dedicated, in going as far as he can with his career. It’s not over yet. He and all the other three goalkeepers are fighting for the number one spot.



“It (the Chiefs goalkeeping department) gives me a headache, but a headache I will take every day of the week.”





Meanwhile, Buccaneers coach Josef Zinnbauer was disappointed with his team losing on penalties, happy with the team’s overall performance.

“We got good information. I think we had good opportunities to score, especially in the second half.

“He (Thembinkosi Lorch) had to score and then I think the game would have been done,” said Zinnbauer.

“But then we had a good save from (Richard) Ofori (the Pirates keeper saved a Daniel Cardoso penalty in normal time). To lose on penalties is always difficult. It’s a final…but I think the performance was good for the moment from both teams.”