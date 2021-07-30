Local soccer
Seasoned broadcaster Robert Marawa leaves SABC again

Khaya Ndubane

Also leaving the public broadcaster is Vaylen Kirtley, who presented sports on Morning Live.

Robert Marawa has parted ways with public broadcaster SABC. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Friday announced the departure of seasoned broadcaster
Robert Marawa, in a move that has caught many listeners by surprise.

Also leaving the public broadcaster is Vaylen Kirtley, who presented sports on Morning Live.

In a statement‚ the SABC said Marawa’s surprise departure comes after the conclusion of his show, the MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide), which he presented on both Metro FM and Radio 2000 simultaneously. Reasons for Kirtley’s departure were not given by the public broadcaster.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), would like to announce the departure of renowned sports broadcasters, Mr. Robert Marawa and Ms. Vaylen  Kirtley.

Robert Marawa departs following the conclusion of the MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which Marawa presented on both METRO FM and Radio 2000 simultaneously.

“Ms. Kirtley presented the sport segment of SABC’s television current affairs show Morning Live and was also an anchor for SABC sport programming. She joined the SABC 20 years ago and started with junior sports programmes at the time. The SABC would like to wish Mr. Marawa and Ms. Kirtley well in their future endeavors and appreciates their contribution to SABC Sport programming‚” read the SABC in a statement.

