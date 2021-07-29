Sekhukhune beef up with former Pirates midfielder and ex-Cosmos striker

Jonty Mark

Sekhukhune have signed Edwin Gyimah and Charlton Mashumba.



Sekhukhune United have added plenty of experience to their squad ahead of a first season in the DStv Premiership, announcing on Thursday the signings of Zimbabwean striker Charlton Mashumba and the well-travelled Ghanaian defensive midfielder Edwin Gyimah.

Mashumba, 29 who has played in the top flight with, Jomo Cosmos, Polokwane City and Highlands Park, has his most prolific season in the National First Division, when he bagged 17 league goals as Ezenkosi were promoted in the 2014/15 campaign.

Chalrton Mashumba. Pic: Sekhukhune United





The Zimbabwean did score six top flight goals for Cosmos the following season a feat he matched in the 2019/20 campaign with Polokwane City.



Gyimah, now 30, has played for SuperSport United, Cape Town City, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards, so has plenty of knowledge of the lay of the land in the Premiership.

Edwin Gyimah. Picture: Sekhukhune United



“I am very excited to be here and to be part of this great club,” said Mashumba.



“I am looking forward to an exciting season. The fans can expect some goals from me!”



Gyimah added: “I am so excited about this journey. Sekhukhune is a wonderful team. The supporters can expect good performances on the field.”