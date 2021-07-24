Orlando Pirates defender hopes new jersey brings success

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

"I’m looking forward to donning it on the pitch,” said Mabaso.

Orlando Pirates defender Abel Mabaso is loving the club’s new home and away and says they have to make sure that they bring success to the club in their new strip.



WATCH: Orlando Pirates unveil new kit



The Buccaneers launched their 2021/22 jersey with their strip sponsor adidas on Thursday, with the team going to for usual black and white for their home games, while their away jersey caught everyone’s attention with a mint colour, white cuffs and V-neck.



“It’s a very good design, adidas did a really good job. Especially with the away kit, it’s a breath of fresh air. Also with the home kit, brining back the classical look, black and white. It also has a bit of detail which is very nice, I’m looking forward to donning it on the pitch,” said Mabaso.



“The most important for us is to feel good in the kit, perform at the highest level and making sure that we bring success with the design that adidas has created for us,” added Mabaso.



Meanwhile, adidas sports marketing manager Bob Maphosa says their partnership with Orlando Pirates allows them to explore, hence the unusual mint colour in their away jersey , just like campaign when when they went for orange.



“We need them to be motivated when they go out on the field of play, but on a lighter note, clubs tend to explore when it comes to away colours or third jerseys. For us, we are fortunate that the partnership we have with Orlando Pirates – they have allowed us to explore, bring freshness and add colours that talk to them. And knowing the fan base will not want us to forget about them, we have also included the women and children, so we included their range for the upcoming season so that fans can be able to get those jerseys,” said Maphosa.