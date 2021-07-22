WATCH: Orlando Pirates unveil new kit

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The away kit is a 'striking mint colour'

Orlando Pirates, along with their jersey sponsor adidas, have have unveiled the new home and away jersey for the 2021)22 season, themed ‘something old, something new’.

The Bucs new kit is a combination of the old and the new, with one jersey showcasing the club’s classic look, and the second introducing a fresh new design to highlight the Buccaneers’ youthful energy.

The home jersey gives a strong nod to a club always respectful of its traditions, reimagining the iconic black colourway of Orlando Pirates, and introducing a subtle, embossed skull and crossbones on the front of the jersey. It features a round neck collar, with the signature three white adidas stripes on the shoulder and red piping on the sleeve.

This season’s away kit is where the club breaks with tradition for a second year in a row. Following last season’s bold orange away jersey, the 2021/2022 away kit is a striking mint colour, with white cuffs and a V-neck. The embossed skull and crossbones is offset on the side of the jersey, providing further evidence of the club’s constant progression, looking to surprise and delight fans with unexpected ideas.

Pirates media officer Thanks Merafe says with the new kit, they wanted to keep things simple, and at the same time, for the fans to feel proud when they wear the jersey.

“Orlando Pirates is a unique team with a unique history in South African football. We wanted to keep the design of this season’s kit simple, but bold enough to reflect the expectation of the club for the coming season, and that is to win. We want to give our players and supporters a sense of pride when they put on this season’s shirt,” said the Bucs media officer in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sports Marketing Manager for adidas Bob Maphosa adds that the focus for the new kit was bringing a different element to it.

“Orlando Pirates is a club that stands for creativity and innovation, so we focused on bringing a new and unique element to this season’s kit, whilst staying true to the Club’s heritage,” said Maphosa.

Below, take a look at some videos of the new jersey:

Thank you @orlandopirates @adidasZA and thank you 'Tyson'



The captain calls the new jersey "minty fresh" ????????????????????????



At 10:40 check out the official virtual launch using any of the links belowhttps://t.co/P3RS8GWOCohttps://t.co/PMMe3wfOCQhttps://t.co/zJ551WooJg pic.twitter.com/QyTeq8DFPK— Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) July 22, 2021