Vincent Pule wins big at Orlando Pirates end-of-season awards

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Pule and Deon Hotto win the two main awards.

Vincent Pule walked away as the main winner at the Orlando Pirates 2020/21 end-of season-awards, voted for by fans, with the winger taking four awards following the announcement by the club on Wednesday.

The winger took home the Golden Boot award after scoring nine goals for the Buccaneers, the Goal of the Season, and shared the Fans Player of the Season and the Player of the Season award with Deon Hotto, with the pair tied on the number of votes.

Pule, who is 29-years old, joined the Buccaneers back in 2018 from Bidvest Wits. The winger has been consistent in the Bucs line-up having played over 30 games for the club this past season, which saw the Buccaneers win the MTN8, reach the knockout stages of the Caf Confederation Cup and finish the DStv Premiership in third place.

Meanwhile, Hotto, who bagged two accolades which he shares with Pule, has also been instrumental in the Buccaneers season, making himself one of the most important members of the squad in his first stint with the club.

The Namibian made his way to the Soweto giants after the end of Bidvest Wits last season. Hotto played a key role in the club’s success in the MTN8, which saw him being voted the Last Man Standing at the Premier Soccer League Awards.

Meanwhile, another new member of the squad Richard Ofori was also a fans’ favourite after being voted for the Save of the Season.

The fans appreciated the shot-stopper’s save which he made in the final minutes of the game during the MTN8 final against Bloemfontein Celtic, which Bucs won 2-1.

Boitumelo Radiopane, who is playing in the Pirates’ reserve side, won the Prospect of the Season award following his displays in the Diski Challenge Rewired.

The striker finished the season with six goals to his name.