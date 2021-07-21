I don’t think Zinnbauer knows Orlando Pirates strength – Benni

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

McCarthy reckons even the Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer doesn’t even know his team's strength.

AmaZulu FC head coach Benni McCarthy says it’s difficult to tell Orlando Pirates’ formation with the club changing their system week in and week out, but knows what to expect from Kaizer Chiefs with Stuart Baxter back at the club.



ALSO READ: Zinnbauer back in the fold at Orlando Pirates

Speaking on the Carling Black Label Cup between Chiefs and Pirates where the fans are given an opportunity to select their preferable formation, McCarthy reckons even the Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer doesn’t even know his team’s strength.

“As South Africans we like to follow the latest trends – what gets done in Europe, what Pep Guardiola does and then we follow and make it our formation. But I don’t think we have a typical formation, whatever formation you put up has to go with the players you have in your squad. The players that fill each role and bring out the best in them, that’s the kind of formation you would want to play. I’ve seen that Stuart Baxter is back (at Chiefs) and he loves the 4-4-2 formation which his specialty, he likes playing that on a counter attack and use the speed of your wide men going forward,” said McCarthy during the virtual Carling Black Label Cup press conference on Thursday.

“With the Pirates coach, I don’t know what formation he plays. It will be interesting to see. They change it up so much, so, it is difficult to say what is their strength. I don’t even think he knows the strength he has in at Orlando Pirates team because formation changes week in week out. You analyse three Pirates games and you analyse three different systems. So, I think with the Carling Cup, what is different and special is that the fans get to vote (choosing a formation for their respective teams).

The pre-season cup game is set to be played at the Orlando Stadium on 1 August.



