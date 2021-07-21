Chiefs boss Motaung reaches out to Mashiane after costly red card

Sibongiseni Gumbi

'We must realise that these things happen in football and life in general. Happy is still young and has a great future ahead of him,' said the Kaizer Chiefs chairman.

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has reached out to Happy Mashiane. This after the youngster’s costly first half sending-off in the Caf Champions League final has been widely blamed for the loss.

Chiefs lost the game 3-0 against Al Ahly, who enjoyed numerical advantage in the second half. Mashiane was red carded following an unfortunate and illegal tackle on Akram Tafwik of Al Ahly on the stroke of half time in Saturday’s final in Morocco.

“I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate the team for the magnificent effort in the attempt to win the Caf Champions League, even if we did not win the trophy, to reach this final is historical for the club,” said Motaung.

He said such incidents as a red card are what decides such matches like a big final and that Mashiane should not blame himself.

“It is unfortunate that the red card defined the outcome of the match. These kinds of defining moments happen in games of this magnitude. I would like to thank the players and the technical team, not forgetting the entire support and entourage that participated in the journey to the final.

“I want to take this special moment to encourage Happy Mashiane… Happy must take this as a lesson and an experience that will come in handy in his career.

“This is not his fault and this must serve as a lesson to everyone in the team. We must realise that these things happen in football and life in general. Happy is still young and has a great future ahead of him. He is not alone, we are in this together.”

The team’s travel back to South Africa was delayed due to their chartered flight experiencing technical difficulties, according to the club. They were expected to land in South Africa on Wednesday morning. Motaung wished them safe travels.

Amakhosi have also sent their condolences to their player Bernard Parker and his family following the death of his father, Edward. As Phakaaathi, we also wish the Parker family strength during this difficult time.