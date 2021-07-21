Kaizer Chiefs conundrum on out of contract players

Mgosi squad

A number of Kaizer Chiefs players were given one month contract extensions so they could play in the final in which they lost 3-0 to Al-Ahly.

With Kgotso Moleko already indicating that the Caf Champions League final was his “last dance” with Kaizer Chiefs, a number of other players are expected to be released this week, a source has claimed.



On Sunday, a day after the ill-fated final, Moleko posted an animated photo of himself on Facebook and captioned it “The last dance”.



Phakaaathi has meanwhile heard that there are others set to follow suit.



A source has said the Chiefs management will wait for the coach Stuart Baxter’s recommendations on who should be kept going forward, and who should be let go.



“The coach will submit his report with his recommendations on the way forward. But the management obviously have their own ideas as well. They have players they want to release but the coach might say he wants to keep them, at least for another season,” said a source.



Two such players are said to be Willard Katsande and Phathutshedzo Nange.



Meanwhile, Chiefs have announced defender Austin Dube as one of their new players as they continue rebuilding their team ahead of the new season.



The 28-year-old Dube was with Richards Bay last season but caught the attention of Amakhosi while he was at TS Galaxy.



He was a member of the TS Galaxy team who beat Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final in 2019 and the Soweto giants have been keeping a keen eye on him since then. Dube joins Amakhosi on a three-year deal with an option to extend for a further two years.



Phakaaathi has previously reported on Dube’s prospective move to Chiefs, and it was officially announced on Tuesday, afternoon after he returned from national team duties.



