Sundowns explain why they signed Safranko, Kekana and co

Mamelodi Sundowns’ four latest signings may have been described as underwhelming but co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena has given finite details on why Masandawana recruited Devine Lunga from Golden Arrows, Neo Maema from Bloemfontein Celtic, Grant Kekana from SuperSport and Slovakian striker Pavol Safranko.

The Brazilians are understood to be still locked in negotiations with Maritzburg United over the services of Thabiso Kutumela, who could be their marquee signing in this transfer window. Mokwena revealed that the Chloorkop-based side secured the services of Safranko about four months ago, tying him to a four five-year contract and will bank on his “tactical and technical ability”.

Mokwena explained that part of the reason why a player like Maema was brought to the defending DStv Premiership champions was to have a natural left-footed winger – something he claims Downs have not had since the departure of Keagan Dolly in 2017. One may argue that Lyle Lakay and the recently recruited Aubrey Modiba are more than capable left wingers, but Mokwena and co. have a different line of thought.

On Pavol Safranko brining in a different dimension up front:

“Safranko is one who helps us with different aspects of the game and his age is something that is important for us because we have tried to also improve the average age of our squad. He brings the technical and tactical qualities that we have not had in our strikers. He has the ability to be a focal point and he can link up play in and around the box. What also helps is that he has brought his family across and that will fast track his adaptation. When we signed him four months ago, he gave himself a responsibility to understand the way we play, he has been watching the games and discussing with us and that shows eagerness to be part of the team and that should be able to set him on good footing.”

On the possibility of Grant Kekana being used as a utility player:

“His leadership qualities are extremely important for us but moreover, he brings a lot of versatility, he can play at right-back and at centre-back and in Covid season, you need one or two of those players who can slot into many positions and I have a feeling that he can also play as a defensive midfielder. He comes into the group with the possibility to play a very important role for us, not only on the field but also in the changing room.”

On Neo Maema being the missing puzzle on the left flank:

“He fills a very important role in terms of what we needed because we knew that of all the wingers who we have in the team, Neo allows us to have a left-footed winger. The reality is that when you look at the squad that we have, our left-footed players are ones who can develop the game for us and when you move into consolidation you can’t have left-footed influence because our midfielders are right-footed. The availably of Neo helped us to recruit a left-footed winger with age still on his side and enormous potential to develop and be better.”

How Devine Lunga’s height will come in handy:

“He ticks a couple of boxes and his numbers are very good. We are in the space to improve the number of left-footed players he brings and his ability to influence the game on set-pieces and dead ball situations because of his height. He will be important for us in Africa in the aerial game which is something that is very prevalent in Caf competitions. We are fortunate that he comes with experience as he is an international for Zimbabwe. He has the experience of playing the World Cup qualifiers, Afcon qualifiers and the tournament proper. Probably his best game was against Egypt where he had to deal with Mohammed Salah and he put him in his pocket.”