It’s ended in tears as Al Ahly thrash Chiefs in Champions League final

Al Ahly were denied a penalty appeal in the 28th minute with the referee judging Mohamed Sherif to have handled the ball before he was brought down.

Kaizer Chiefs will not get a star on their badge yet. This after Amakhosi were thrashed 3-0 by Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Saturday night.

It is however worth mentioning that it was a long shot for Amakhosi and they should be applauded for making it as far as they did in this continental showpiece.

Chiefs started the way they were expected to, sitting back and trying to catch Ahly on a counter. Amakhosi however They looked solid in defence in the early exchanges.

Chiefs’ first attempt on goal came in the 16th minute. Willard Katsande found Happy Mashiane on the left with a long ball, and he set Samir Nurkovic for a shot. But the striker’s attempt was easily saved by Mohammed El Shenawy.

Things took a turn for the worse for Amakhosi when Happy Mashiane was red-carded after a reckless tackle on Akram Tawfik. The referee initially cautioned Mashiane with a yellow card, but after reviewing the incident on VAR changed it to a straight red card. The tackle was unnecessary as Tawfik was on the Ahly side of the field and posed no danger to Amakhosi at the time.

Stuart Baxter made a forced change at halftime, with Khama Billiat replacing Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who struggled to get into the game in the first half. Al Ahly also made a change, with Yasser Ibrahim replacing Ashraf who was on a yellow card already. It was a safety substitution from Mosimane.

The Amakhosi defence was finally breached in the 52nd minute as Tawfik set Sherif through on goal and he easily chipped the ball over an advancing Daniel Akpeyi who had not had much to do before that besides Al Ahly’s dominance.

Al Ahly doubled the lead in the 64th minute, with Mohamed Afsha finishing off after an impressive attacking move by the Red Devils. This goal took the wind off the Amakhosi sails, with even their coach, who usually spots an indifferent look under pressure burying his face in his hands.

Al Ahly were three goals to the good 10 minutes later when they went on a quick attack that ended with the ball on Amr El Solia’s with only Akpeyi in front of him. He curled it past the hapless keeper to make it 3-0.

The win ensured Al Ahly their tenth Champions League title and coach Pitso Mosimane’s third.