Five Chiefs players who understand Mosimane’s tactics better ahead of final

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Here we picked the five we think know Mosimane and his tactics more than most in the Amakhosi camp.

When Kaizer Chiefs play their Caf Champions League final at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Saturday night, there will be a familiar face on the opposite bench.

Pitso Mosimane will man the bench opposite to that of Amakhosi as he is now head coach at Al Ahly. Mosimane is a well-known coach to many in the Amakhosi camp having coached in South Africa for a long time before moving to Egypt.

Itumeleng Khune – He was the No.1 at Bafana for the longest time and was probably the first name Mosimane jotted down when he picked the team during his time there. They have a good relationship that goes beyiond the pitch. Khune was once even rumoured to want to join Mosimane at Sundowns.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele – He was captain at Sundowns under Mosimane’s guidance for two years before moving to Amakhosi. Some may argue that he didn’t fit Mosimane’s profile hence the move away. But he will still have good knowledge of how the mentor works.

Bernard Parker – He was a regular at Bafana during Mosimane’s reign. At some point he was the team’s reference point under Mosimane and will have a good understanding of his tactics and ethics.

Khama Billiat – He won almost every trophy with Mosimane at Sundowns including the Champions League. He was a critical player in Mosimane’s destructive side he formed an almost invincible combination with Keagan Dolly and Leonardo Castro.

Leonardo Castro – Like Billiat, Castro won the Champions League with Sudnowns before leaving for Chiefs. There were some rumours that his approach to the game and that which Mosimane wanted differed hence he left, but he got to understand and execute his tactics with aplomb while there.