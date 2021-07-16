Local soccer
Local soccer
Jonty Mark
Football Editor
1 minute read
16 Jul 2021
4:55 pm

SABC will show Kaizer Chiefs’ Champions League bid after late deal is struck

Jonty Mark

"I would like to thank both the SABC and Multichoice for reaching a solution that will benefit millions of soccer-loving South Africans," said Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Many Kaizer Chiefs supporters will be delighted they can watch the Caf Champions League final on SABC. Picture: Backpagepix.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation will show the Caf Champions League final between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly live on television, after a deal was struck between them and rights holders SuperSport late on Friday.

This was confirmed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, after the government intervened to broker a deal between the two parties.

“I would like to thank both the SABC and Multichoice for reaching a solution that will benefit millions of soccer-loving South Africans,” said Abrahams in a statement.

“Sport plays an instrumental role in national building and social cohesion. It is for this reason that I welcome the agreement between the two organisations. The people of our country will now be able to watch this crucial game on a free-to-air platform. This is particularly important as our country is going through a difficult time.”

Earlier on Friday, the SABC issued a scathing statement condemning both the Confederation of African Football and SuperSport, who they implied had bought the free-to-air rights in a deliberate attempt to stop them from broadcasting the match.

“It simply cannot be in the public interest for CAF and SuperSport to contractually exclude millions of non-pay-tv subscribers from watching this game. Furthermore, it is disreputable for a pay-tv broadcaster to acquire free-to-air rights with the intention of blocking free-to-air broadcasters from using those rights,” read a part of the statement.

But the game will now be broadcast live on the SABC, both on television and radio.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PHAKAAATHI

Chiefs’ four critical results on their way to the Champions League final
41 mins ago
41 mins ago

PHAKAAATHI

Nine-time champions Ahly dare not underestimate Chiefs
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Chiefs' Mashiane is doing it for mum in Caf Champions League final
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Kaizer Chiefs bag big name signing, to reveal him after final
7 hours ago
7 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

PHAKAAATHI

Chiefs’ four critical results on their way to the Champions League final
41 mins ago
41 mins ago

PHAKAAATHI

Nine-time champions Ahly dare not underestimate Chiefs
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Chiefs' Mashiane is doing it for mum in Caf Champions League final
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

PHAKAAATHI

Kaizer Chiefs bag big name signing, to reveal him after final
7 hours ago
7 hours ago