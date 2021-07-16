Donations pour in for Pirates legend to rebuild shop after looting

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

'I will bounce back with their love and help,' said Lekgwathi on those who have helped him out.

Orlando Pirates’ treble-winning captain Lucky Lekgwathi was left heartbroken after his fast food restaurant in Kliptown was destroyed by looters.

But his spirits have been lifted after donations have poured in to help him rebuild his ‘Grootman’ restaurant.

Lekgwathi took to social media, to inform his followers that his fast food shop, named after his nickname, ‘Grootman’ was destroyed. The shop is only a few months old.

The former Pirates captain also owns a funeral parlor, and the fast food outlet was another business venture he was trying out, to sustain his lifestyle after retiring from football.

Social media users sent messages of support and encouragement to the former footballer who says he opened the restaurant to create jobs during the tough economic times created by Covid-19.

“I employ about eight people at my shop,” said the former Orlando Pirates captain.

Lekgwathi was asked by fans to open an account that they will donate money into for him to rebuild his shop which lost equipment estimated to be worth R700 000.

The retired defender says the messages of support gave him hope and make his believe he could rebuild his shop.

“I have always believed in the power of supporters and how fortunate we are to have them, they carry us,” Lekgwathi told Vision View sports radio.

“I will bounce back with their love and help. And they asked he on social media to open an account so they could send money to help me rebuild. They told me what happened was unfortunate but you need to move look towards the future and God will multiply what you had and those words lifted me up and gave me courage,” added the former Pirates captain.

Lekgwathi thanked supporters for sending him money to rebuild his shop.

“People have really shown me that they love me and that it’s not only because of what I did while I was a footballer because some people who gave me money don’t even support football but are helping me and this shows love and I thank them.”