‘We showed Wydad what we are capable of,’ says Chiefs’ Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach, Arthur Zwane says they have an upper hand over their Caf Champions League semi-finals opponent, Wydad Athletic going into the second leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Zwane believes that having learnt a thing or two in their first leg encounter at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca last weekend, they can again upset the North African side.

“We are playing against one of the best teams on the continent, we’ve learned quite a few things from them. At the same time, we also surprised them and showed them a thing or two and showed that we are good enough to compete at this level,” Zwane says.

“Getting a goal away was important for us. Coming to South Africa, they will be a different team in terms of approach because they will be chasing the game. But our players have been awesome this week, very committed and focused. And also showing lots of discipline” added Zwane.

“We know our supporters are so excited and really want us to go through to the final and whenever we go out there, we are always representing them. But we would like to focus more on the game, than on the hype outside. We also know we have a lot of challenges in our country at the moment in terms of Covid.

“What is key is ensuring everyone is focused on the tactics and on the planning going forward. It’s been so far so good in terms of the response of the players. Everyone is 110% focused and looking forward to the second leg.”