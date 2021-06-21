WATCH: Orlando Pirates midfielder proposes to girlfriend

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple as they prepare to spend forever together.

The soccer world is celebrating another union after Orlando Pirates midfielder Wayde Jooste proposed to his girlfriend at the Parys Golf & Country Estate over the weekend.

The 29-year-old Gqeberha-born midfielder popped the question to girlfriend Kayylyn Lawrence. Video footage of the surprise proposal was shared on Instagram by teammate Linda Mntambo on Monday afternoon.

“1 of the highlights of my weekend is seeing my boi @thereal_waydejooste and his beautiful girl taking the next step in their relationship #lovealwayswins,” he wrote.

“May the both of you never stop loving each other, wishing you love, luck, happiness to last today, tomorrow and ever after.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Mntambo (@lindamntambo23)

Jooste also took to Instagram to share the news of his engagement.

“Remember tonight for it is the beginning of always _ILYSM [I love you so much],” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? (@kayylynlawrence)

“He makes me the most me I can possibly be. He is the love of my life and my closest truest friend,” has previously said her fiancée.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple as they prepare to spend forever together.