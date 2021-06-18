Kambole’s second take at Champions League, last act for Kaizer Chiefs?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

“What I have learned is that doing well away from home is important. Now that we are starting away from home, we need a positive result," said the Chiefs striker.

For Kaizer Chiefs striker Lazarous Kambole, playing the Caf Champions League semi-finals feels like a second take. The Zambian said he still feels the pain of losing at the same stage with his former side, Zesco United in 2016.

And now that Amakhosi are in the same stage, and he is part of the team, he wants to make sure he doesn’t end up on the losing side again.

ALSO READ: Kekana gives Kaizer Chiefs advice ahead of Wydad clash

“It’s going to be nice to go beyond the semi-finals… this has been my breach since I lost in the semi-finals in 2016. So, here is another opportunity to go all the way to the final and win the competition,” he said this week.

Chiefs are currently out in Morocco where they are playing Wydad Athletic in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Saturday evening. A win or scoring draw will give Chiefs a big advantage coming to the second leg at FNB Stadium next weekend.

“What I have learnt is that doing well away from home is important. Now that we are starting away from home, we need a positive result. A win or a draw with goals will give us an advantage. Doing well in Morocco will mean that we are likely to progress,” he explains.

“Chiefs have both the will to succeed and the know-how on Wydad. We are hungry as a team and have done our homework, but we know it’s not going to be easy. We are playing against a difficult side away from home, we know what to expect and we will strategise on how we can gain an advantage.”

Kambole has not made much progress since joining Amakhosi and doing well in this competition may be his saving grace. He faces an uncertain future with the club set for refreshing next month.

“I am confident, and I feel great. I am ready to give everything for the team and the badge. I just can’t wait to go there and fight and get a good result. Winning the African Champions League will be a great achievement for me.

“This is the league of Champions – if you want to be counted amongst the best, you must beat the champions. Chiefs is a big club and even in the CAF Champions League we are expected to win the trophy. That is pressure on its own we just have to go all out and win the competition.”