Kekana gives Kaizer Chiefs advice ahead of Wydad clash 

The Caf Champions League as always been a patriotic scene for South African clubs, unlike in the more popular Uefa Champions League where teams from the same country would not necessarily route for each other much like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur fans were not particularly over the moon when Chelsea claimed their second Champions League title last month.

Well, Kaizer Chiefs are the only Southern Africa team left in the competition as they are in the semifinals paired with one-time winners Wydad Casablanca playing the first-leg on Saturday night, while the other semifinals sees defending champions Al-Ahly going up against Esperance of Tunis.

Amakhosi have never set foot in the group stages and have surprisingly navigated into the semifinals and Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has a feeling that the Glamour Boys can do the unthinkable and snatch the whole thing.

Sundowns bombed out of the quarterfinals at the hands of Pitso Mosimane’s Red Devils, going out in the same stage of the competition eliminated by the same opponent for a second year running. Nonetheless, Kekana, who set the domestic rivalry between Downs and Chiefs aside and pledged some patriotism, has offered some advice to the Naturena-based side.

“It is a very good spot where they find themselves, their chances are very high because they are a team that is fearless and they have never been in that space,” said Kekana, who has skippered Masandawana in no fewer than 10 contests against Wydad.

“Chiefs have so little to lose in that match because their expectations are so little and it is always nice to play as an underdog in a competition like the Champions League where when the least is expected from you, you do the business and I believe they stand a chance to go to the final. If they play the way they normally play, I think they stand a chance,” said Kekana.

The 36-year-old midfield veteran added: “Wydad are very tricky customers to face, their front three are so potent, they know how to play within their spaces so Chiefs just have to guard against the three. Once they deal with those three guys, I don’t see a lot of problems with Wydad.”