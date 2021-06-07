Da Gama proud of TS Galaxy players despite missing out on Top 8

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The Mpumalanga side were kicked out on the very last day by a gallant Kaizer Chiefs who beat them 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

A top eight finish would have probably been a big achievement for TS Galaxy in their maiden season in the DStv Premiership.

Galaxy had needed a draw to secure their spot and book a date with Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 next season. But despite losing their spot on the last day to finish ninth, coach Owen Da Gama was oozing pride after the game.

“All I can say is that I am so proud of these boys. Some of them were playing in the top-flight for the first time and to play against (Orlando) Pirates, go to Stellenbosch who are fighting for their lives and come back here is difficult for a team still trying to find its feet in the premier division,” said Da Gama.

“But I was proud of the ones who came in when there were suspensions against Pirates… of the ones who came on when there were suspensions against Stellenbosch.

“What I can say is that it has been a topsy-turvy season for us, but we have learnt a lot. And what we understand is that getting the team where we would want it to be is a process.

“It’s the first season, I came in a bit late. But I can see foundations that have been built. A lot of good structures have been put into place,” said Da Gama.