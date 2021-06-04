Orlando Pirates supporter questions planned march by other Bucs fans

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

A section of the club fans have planned a march on the last day of the season.

Orlando Pirates prominent supporter Joyce ‘Mama-Joy’ Chauke has distanced herself away from the planned march organised by a section of the club’s fans on the last day of the season to utter their grievances with the team and want head coach Josef Zinnbauer to be axed.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates supporters set to march to Orlando Stadium

The Bucs supporters have been planning a march for a couple of weeks now, the day the club play Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Chauke, who is a staunch Bucs fan traveling all over the country to support the Buccaneers has questioned the real motive behind the idea as well as safety and heath issues for all those will be heading to the club’s homeground.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of things about this strike. A lot of people I know aren’t going there just like me. I really don’t understand why people are going there. It’s game day and the team will be focusing on the match. Who are they going to there? If there are Pirates fans who are not happy with the management or anything they should go to the team’s offices. I mean, it’s not up to the fans to get the coach fired, it’s all up to the chairman and the management. If they don’t want to fire him then he will continue as Pirates coach,” said the Bucs fans.

“Another thing I’m asking myself is if it will be safe and there won’t be people who end up getting hurt. Then comes Covid-19, we are facing the third wave now. And personally as someone who survived it (Coronavirus), I don’t think it’s wise to go out there. I will be sitting here at home supporting the club.”

Chauke also pledged her support behind the club and Zinnbauer going into their clash with TTM. She also added that she’s content with the way the club has played this season, winning the MTN8 and a guarantee to finish among top four clubs in the league.

“I think the team has done well. And to finish the league in top four plus winning the MTN8 Cup is very good. I wish them the best for their last game of the season against TTM.”