Relegation playoff spot looming for Chippa, Stellenbosch and Maritzburg

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Chippa United, Stellenbosch FC and Maritzburg United are all not safe from avoiding relegation playoffs.

The battle for safety in the DStv Premiership will only be decided on the last day of the season, with three teams standing a good chance of having to fight to secure their PSL status in the playoffs.

ALSO READ: Four players who could leave relegated Black Leopards

Chippa United, Stellenbosch FC and Maritzburg United are all not safe with only three points separating 15th place Chippa and 13th placed Maritzburg United.

The Chilli Boys have only collected 26 points in 29 games, whereas Stellenbosch FC who are on 14th spot are on 28 and the Team of Choice have 29 points in the bag.

All three teams failed to try and gain some points in their last games. Chippa drew 0-0 with Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Maritzburg lost 2-0 to SuperSport United and Stellenbosch played to a goalless draw against TS Galaxy.

The three clubs face some daunting ties in their last fixtures of the season.

Chippa will battle it out with SuperSport United, who have already booked their place in the top eight, but will surely be aiming to end the season on a high with a victory.

Plus Matsatsantsa will go into this game after a convincing victory over Maritzburg.

Stellenbosch will face off with a wounded Golden Arrows, who are fighting to finish the season among the top three.

Abafana’Besthende lost their previous game 3-2 to Kaizer Chiefs, which saw the club go down to fourth place on the league standings.

Arrows will definitely go into their game against Stellies with nothing more than a win on their minds, with Mandla Ncikazi’s charges looking to catch-up with Orlando Pirates with the teams on 46 and 49 points respectively.

Elsewhwre, Maritzburg have the KwaZulu-Natal derby test in their quest to save their status.

AmaZulu might have reached their objective of finishing in the Caf Champions League spot in second place after their victory over Swallow FC, but Usuthu will definitely be looking to finish with as many points as possible in their historical season.