Kaizer Chiefs – the club is not for sale!

Sibongiseni Gumbi

'Fake News! The Club is NOT for sale!' said Chiefs, in response to a Facebook rumour.

Kaizer Chiefs have been moved to deny rumours started on a Facebook page that the club could be sold to a Saudi Arabian oil company. The report, which is on one of the many fake news pages on social networks, said the Motaungs are considering a R512-million offer from an undisclosed Saudi Arabia oil company.

The report goes on to mention how the Motaungs are struggling to keep the club operational with some of their big sponsors set to leave them. Amakhosi have already cut ties with their sleeve sponsors Hollard, and the report claims Toyota and Vodacom will also not be renewing their deals with the Naturena side.

“Fake News! The Club is NOT for sale! Please be aware of fake news going around social media and other platforms. Please follow us on our official Club properties for authentic news. You can e-mail us and call us to confirm as well,” read Amakhosi’s short statement on the matter.