Manyama revels in first Kaizer Chiefs hat-trick

Lebogang Manyama was delighted to net a first ever hat-trick for Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday, but even more ecstatic as it resulted in a win that kept alive Amakhosi’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s MTN8.

Manyama was the star of the show as Chiefs, under interim head coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard, managed just a seventh win of a difficult DStv Premiership season, twice coming from behind at FNB Stadium to get a result that moves them to within three points of eighth-placed TS Galaxy.

Chiefs play Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium in their last game of the season on Saturday and a win will lift them above the Rockets.

It has been a difficult season for Manyama, along with the rest of the Chiefs team, as they went into the Arrows game still in danger of finishing 15th and in the relegation play-off spot. Gavin Hunt was sacked as head coach last week on the back of this situation, even though he got the side into the semifinals of the Caf Champions League.

“To score a hat-trick at such a historic club is a huge honour, not many players do that. Hopefully I can get more,” said Manyama, who now has eight Premiership goals for Chiefs this season.

This was the 30 year-old’s first hat-trick in the Premier Soccer League, where he has played for over ten years since his time at Ajax Cape Town, barring a brief spell in Turkey.

“It is a nice feeling but to do it at a club of Chiefs’ magnitude is huge, and something that will live with me forever,” he added.

“Most importantly it was a hat-trick that gave the club and important win in terms of where we are going, and what is in front of us.”