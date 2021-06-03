Four players who could leave relegated Black Leopards

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Lidoda Duvha have some players who are likely to be in demand.

Black Leopards’ relegation to the GladAfrica Championship can only mean the club is bound to lose some key players.

The Limpopo-based outfit were relegated after they were defeated 3-1 by Cape Town City on Wednesday.

Lidoda Duvha are on 22 points with one game left, four points behind 15th placed Chippa United.

Their downgrade to South Africa’s second tier football league certainly puts a financial strain to the club.

And as it has happened in the past, this means high earning players will have to be let go, while some players won’t be keen anyway on life in the GladAfrica Championship.

Playing in the lower league is not really ideal for some of their international players, who need to be playing at a high level to be constantly included in their respective national teams.

1. Ovidy Karuru

Karuru is a Zimbabwean international and is a key figure in the Warriors squad. The 32-year old former Kaizer Chiefs winger had a decent individual season with Lidoda Duvha, playing 20 games and scoring five goals for the club. The winger has vast experience of playing in the PSL and even though a chance in one of top teams might not be possible, the likes of Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila could do with his experience.

2. Lehlohonolo Masalela

“Vieira” hasn’t had much game time at Leopards this season, with his relationship with the club’s technical team said to be not a good one. However, that doesn’t take away from the quality midfielder Masalesa is having played for Orlando Pirates and a having had a stint in Greece for AE Larissa. A perfect home for Masalesa would probably be at Bloemfontein Celtic.

3. Rodrick Kabwe

Kabwe has been one of the stars of the Leopards squad despite their team’s poor performance. The Zambian’s individual performance says a lot about his quality. He is 28-years old can certainly fit in at any team. With a team like Kaizer Chiefs set to release a number of players, maybe Kabwe might add to the lethal attack the team desires. The winger is a Zambian international and played for Zanaco FC back in his home country.

4. Edwin Gyimah

Gyimah is a season campaigner, having played for a number of teams in the top flight, like Pirates, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits. He is a solid centre-back and always goes all out in the games. A player like Gyimah probably comes with a huge salary looking at his experience and quality. Probably a side like Swallows FC could do with his experience.