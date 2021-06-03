Zwane reveals the secret behind Kaizer Chiefs turnaround

Sibongiseni Gumbi

"We knew that this would work for us," said the Chiefs interim head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs interim head coach Arthur Zwane has explained why Amakhosi managed to put up such an improved display on Wednesday, in coming from behind to beat Golden Arrows 3-2 and in turn ensuring that they keep their DStv Premiership status.

Chiefs sacked Gavin Hunt on Friday, with Stuart Baxter set to take over but in the meantime, Amakhosi have appointed Zwane and Sheppard to lead the team. And they could now even qualify for next season’s MTN8, if they can win at TS Galaxy on Saturday.

Chiefs played with some fluidity for the first time in a while domestically against Arrows. Seeing Willard Katsande – known best for his hard tackles in the central midfield where he covers the backline – going on a solo run past a few defenders before setting up Lebogang Manyama for the first goal was an indication of the calibre of coach Zwane is.

“Every player when they get onto the field wants to express themselves. Even during the week in training, we told them that football is a game of mistakes. We don’t expect them to be perfect players, but it’s rather about how you recover to win back possession or after making that error during a game,” said Zwane in an interview after the Arrows game.

“We wanted them to express themselves and play in a way that can benefit the team. Not as individuals but play as a team. We knew that this would work for us. It is pleasing to see players regaining their confidence, believing in themselves and their talent. As the technical staff, we will always be there to support and guide them towards the right direction.”

In a more in-depth interview earlier in the week, Zwane described his ascendency to the top job as growth.

“I have been taking things one step at a time. I am one person who believes in working hard and waiting for things to come to you and not go chasing after them. So, ja. I cannot say it is an opportunity. What I can say is that the (management) team believes I can take the team forward until the end of the season.

“It is a sign of growth, for one. And seeing players that some I played with when I was about to retire, some I have known them when they were 13 and they are now 20, 21. When you look at them, they are man now and not young boys anymore.

“Seeing them doing well and showing that eagerness and fighting spirit, being a part of this big institution is a pleasing moment. It makes me feel so proud, especially for the team with the way they have done things in the development in the past up to this far. It shows that we are on the right track, although some things didn’t go the way we would have wanted.

“But there are a lot of positives. When you look at these boys, you see a bright future. You see people who have contributed in the past and will contribute in the future. It gives me goose bumps because I was once a player here, and now I am a coach. Sometimes you never know what will happen, it is only the Man above who knows our journey.”