Fluid Chiefs fight back to beat Arrows and end relegation talk

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It was the first game for Amakhosi after the controversial sacking of head coach, Gavin Hunt last weekend, and the side showed some fluidity in their display.

It was easy to tell that there is something new about Kaizer Chiefs who showed some fluidity and grit, coming from behind twice to beat Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

And the hunger was clearly there, evidenced by their fighting back twice after Arrows had taken the lead. It was Lebogang Manyama who became the hero of the night with a hat-trick.

Bruce Bvuma was the busiest of the keepers in the early exchanges, but he acquitted himself well and looked assured in making the saves. He was however beaten in the 21st minute. But there was not much he could have done with Arrows fluidly getting past the Chiefs backline and Michael Gumede forcing the ball past him and Erick Mathoho who was trying to clear it off the line.

Willard Katsande went on an inspired run in the 31st minute, getting through two Arrows defenders and set Lebogang Manyama through on goal. The latter did not make a mistake and netted to equalise.

Daniel Cardoso showed why he is a defender in the 41st minute with the ball falling kindly for him from a corner kick just in front of goal. He however ballooned the ball over with an open net in front of him begging him to hit it.

Something bizarre happened with a minute to the end of the first half when Ramahlwe Mphahlele received a yellow card while he was on the stands. It is believed he said something to the referee, and he heard him, and cautioned accordingly.

Gumede missed an easier chance with Mthokozisi Dube picking him up with a brilliant cross, but he couldn’t keep his header down and it went over. Knox Mutizwa also had a similar chance, but also couldn’t keep his shot on target.

Three minutes into the second half, Leonardo Castro found Nurkovic with a good cross from the right, but the latter’s header missed the target by inches.

In the 62nd minute, Amakhosi fell behind again. But the goal was scored by Mathoho who sent a brilliant header past Bvuma from an Arrows free kick on the left.

Manyama equalised again for Chiefs in the 72nd minute. This time he benefited from second half substitute Nkosingiphile Ngcobo’s solo run, and slotted past an advancing Sifiso Mlungwana.

Ngcobo set Manyama through on goal again in the 79th minute for Amakhosi’s third of the night. The win relieves Amakhosi of any relegation worry they may have had.