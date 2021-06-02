Can Bloemfontein Celtic dent Mamelodi Sundowns’ away record?

Ntokozo Gumede

Sundowns are the only side without blemish on their travels, having recorded nine wins and five draws.

Mamelodi Sundowns are on the verge of setting a club record for a going 15 games unbeaten on the road in the league if they manage to chisel out a result away at Bloemfontein Celtic this evening.

The DStv Premiership champions are at the Dr Molemela Stadium in the City of Roses looking to add to their tally of 32 points on the road, something for former Phunya Sele Sele winger, Lyle Lakay, knows will not be an easy task.

Celtic have had Downs’ number this season, first by eliminating them in the quarterfinal of the MTN8 before holding Masandawana to a goalless draw in the capital city in January.

“We lost to them in the MTN8 and then we drew with them in the reverse fixture in the league. We know what type of team they are, the kind of football they plan. They are fighting to save their season so it’s going to be a tough one,” said Lakay.

“The fact is that we’re going to every game with the same mindset and goal, which is to win. It’s the confidence that we’ve had throughout the season in away games, it contributes to our confidence because we have been unbeaten on the road. We lost one game and that was at home, so we’re looking to continue that,” he added.

Lakay is in line to receive his third league gold medal with Sundowns has contributed a couple of spectacular goals to Downs’ success this season, effectively becoming their set-piece specialist. In these two final games, Lakay is confident he can deliver a few more goals.

“Even though we won the league, I think there are certain goals that the guys want to achieve and for me personally I still want to contribute more because I set myself a target of 15 goals contribution for the season and so far I have 11 — seven assists and four goals. I still want to try and reach my goal and I’m motivated to do that.”