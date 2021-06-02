It’s all or nothing for Zwane as he takes Chiefs to war

Sibongiseni Gumbi

'Unfortunately, now we are in a situation where we need maximum points,' said the Chiefs interim head coach.

It is all about winning. That is interim Kaizer Chiefs coach, Arthur Zwane’s war cry as they prepare stave off any relegation danger with two games left to the end of the DStv Premiership campaign.

Amakhosi find themselves in a bizarre situation and have had to release their head coach, Gavin Hunt due to a lack of results. Zwane and Dillon Shepard will guide the side until the end of the season, or until such time as a new coach comes in.

Zwane understands that there is no time to influence the team tactically nor technically so he will remind players of what being at Chiefs is about.

“This team taught me about winning. When I arrived here as a player it was all about winning,” said Zwane. “Nothing will change that. My mindset has not changed. I am looking forward to pushing the players, encourage them to make sure we get maximum points in the last games,” he added.

“We are in a situation that we all know as a team is difficult. We need to grind results. We have not been doing well. But that is the nature of the game – you win some, you lose some. Unfortunately, now we are in a situation where we need maximum points. We have been preparing the boys, they are doing well at training and are looking forward to the game.”

Amakhosi host high flying Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in their penultimate game. A win will move Chiefs completely away from relegation danger, but a defeat could drag them closer to a play-off position.

“As a team we will always be ready for any game. The game of football is obviously about the results at this level. So ja, we are hoping to get maximum points and take advantage of playing at home.

“We will take the game to them and play without fear. We know we are playing a difficult team with good players, nippy players… They have a good structure and a good coach too. It is not going to be easy, but we are also not going to make it easy for them as well.

“We will only be missing Siyabonga Ngezana because he is suspended. Nurko (Samir Nurkovic) was sick in the previous game so he couldn’t play but he is fully recovered now but I am not sure if he can last the 90 minutes. If he can give us 90 minutes, that would be a bonus.”