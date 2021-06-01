Three tasks for Kaizer Chiefs’ interim duo

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Zwane and Sheppard don't have much time and mustn't change too much at Amakhosi.

With two games to go, Arthur Zwane and Dillion Shepard have been thrown a curveball by the Kaizer Chiefs management, who fired their leader, Gavin Hunt on Friday. Now the duo are left to guide Amakhosi and ensure they have a good finish to a season that has been a disaster for the Soweto side.

Chiefs could even end up in 15th and a relegation play-off spot, if results do not go their way in the last two DStv Premiership games.

While the job may look difficult from afar, however, Zwane and Shepard could lighten the load for long-suffering Amakhosi fans. Here is what we think they could do to ease past this dark phase:

Show understanding

If they can let the players clear the air and say what is it that has limited their abilities this season. The team just could not play their best football this season, and even in the games they won, it was more luck than judgement.

Return players to their natural positions

Let’s look at Reeve Frosler for instance, he has played as a right back, on the wings and at left back. Yes, the young man acquitted himself well in all these roles, but it is adding unnecessary load on him. He needs to specialise in a role so that when he prepares himself mentally and plays the game in his head, he has a certain position and does not get surprised when the line-up is called. Lebo Manyama has also not been allowed to express himself, with the role he plays restricting him.

Don’t put too much emphasis on tactics

It is too late for them to try and instil any tactical revolution, especially if they want to do something different from what Hunt was doing. All they need to do is pick the best line-up, with players in their preferred positions and ask them to play for the badge. All these players know how unfortunate the situation is. They know Chiefs cannot be caught in a relegation scramble.