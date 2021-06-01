Pitso’s camp ready to take on Sundowns in court

Ntokozo Gumede

“The leaking of the story to the media is impolite and smacks of bullying tactics," read a part of the statement from MT Sports Marketing and Management.

What looked like an amicable separation is now appearing to have shifted into a portrait of a nasty divorce between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pitso Mosimane.

Masandawana have issued a court summons summons for Mosimane’s wife, Moira Tlhagale, who acts as “Jingles” agent with MT Sports Marketing and Management.

Sundowns want to be reimbursed about R8-million of signing on fees Tlhagale received when Mosimane extended his then contract at Sundowns, before having it prematurely terminated four months later to join Egyptian side Al-Ahly.

MT Sports have issued a statement, expressing their disappointment in Sundowns for hanging their dirty laundry in public, also revealing that the Chloorkop-based side has seemingly shunned meetings with Mosimane’s representatives.

“It is with a deep measure of shock and disappointment that MT Sport Marketing and Management has received summons from Mamelodi Sundowns F.C demanding to be paid back commission fees in lieu of coach Pitso Mosimane,” read the statement.

“We have received communication from Mamelodi Sundowns and have attempted to reach an amicable solution to this matter, however they have not responded to our request to meet with us. We attempted to speak to then club president Dr Patrice Motsepe in January this year, but we were refused and also last week with chairman Tlhopane Motsepe, we were met with silence.”

Mosimane’s camp went on to question the timing of these summons, particularly after “Jingles” did not get the warmest of welcomes when he returned to South Africa with Ahly, to play Sundowns in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals. A 1-1 draw in Tshwane was enough to send Ahly through 3-1 on aggregate.

“The leaking of the story to the media is impolite and smacks of bullying tactics. This also comes after last week’s events where sections of Sundowns fans hurled insults to coach Pitso and his mother,” continued the statement.

“We hope sanity will prevail and that this will be resolved amicably. However, if this is not possible we will be happy to meet Sundowns in court.”