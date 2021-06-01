Three Orlando Pirates signings that have flopped this season

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Thulani Hlatshwayo leads our Buccaneers let-downs for the campaign.

Looking at the Orlando Pirates dealings in the transfer market prior to the start of the season, there was so much hope for the Buccaneers, after the club made a number of high-profile signings.

OPINION: Zinnbauer’s days are numbered at Pirates

Bucs went in hard in the transfer market, taking advantage of their rivals Kaizer Chiefs transfer ban by luring in a number of players, especially those who were left club-less following the sale of Bidvest Wits.

But, it’s safe to say that a lot of players failed to deliver for the Buccaneers, and the club didn’t live up to expectations, even if they did deliver a first trophy in seven years, in the form of the MTN8.

We have picked three of the Buccaneers’ new signings who failed to deliver, as Pirates couldn’t mount a serious challenge for the DStv Premiership title, were hammered by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup, and were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Thulani Hlatshwayo

Hlatshwayo is on top of the list, coming in with a sterling reputation as Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana captain, and expected to stabilise a Pirates defence that was wobbly in the 2019/20 campaign. Hlatshwayo, however, has had a mediocre season, with several glaring errors that have directly contributed to opposition goals. ‘Tyson’ has even lost his place in the Bafana Bafana squad.

Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele

Makusu came into the Buccaneers highly-rated in his home country the Democratic Republic of Congo. The striker is on loan from Congolese club AS Vita, and looking at some of his videos on the internet, he shows great potentials and seems like a top goalscorer. But, since his arrival at Pirates late last year, the striker has found it really hard to break into the team, even though Pirates have been struggling, with most of their goal-poachers were sidelined due to injuries. He will go back to his parent club AS Vita at the end of the season having only scored one goal in eight appearances.

Collins Makgaka

The attacking midfielder was a surprise signing for many joining from Baroka FC. He had shown great potential At Bakgaga and only 24-years old, many have predicted a great future for the midfielder. But, he has only managed to make four appearances for the Buccaneers. Injuries have also been hindering his progress at the club, but whenever he was given a chance, he didn’t look like someone who would go on to cement his place in the starting line-up.