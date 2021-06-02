Top three finish? Are SuperSport aiming for the impossible?

Ntokozo Gumede

“We would love to finish in the top three, it is still a possibility mathematically, we just have to focus and work hard because it is not going to be easy,” Tembo told Phakaaathi.

Call it crazy, unrealistic or whatever you may, but SuperSport United still harbour hopes of finishing within the top three of the DStv Premiership with the last two games of the season coming up this week.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori play their penultimate game against Maritzburg United in Pretoria and will have to get maximum points to keep their hopes of overtaking Swallows, Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows.

Not everything is in SuperSport’s hands, as you have to hope and pray that someone somewhere draws, loses or wins – whichever suits your situation better. SuperSport will be crossing their fingers in the hope that AmaZulu, Baroka and Kaizer Chiefs beat Swallows, Pirates and Arrows respectively.

After succumbing 3-1 in the Tshwane derby in a match that confirmed Mamelodi Sundowns as DStv Premiership champions and Tembo says his players are over that defeat, which was their seventh of the season.

“There is a lot of confidence in the team and we are prepared to meet Maritzburg, it is a very important game because we want to finish the last two games on a high. It is not going to be an easy game, they are fighting to be in the top eight so we have to be on top of our game,” said Tembo.

He added: “I have been happy with our performances even though the results have not been favourable. If we continue to perform like this, the results will take care of themselves. I feel that the team is playing well. The pressure is to achieve our objective which is to finish above where we finished last season. We just want to do well in the last two games.”