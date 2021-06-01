Katsande says all are at fault in Kaizer Chiefs collapse

Sibongiseni Gumbi

'This season has been bad, we should have done better,' said the Chiefs midfielder.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande says everyone associated with the club must take the blame for failing to build on the successes of last season, with Chiefs enduring a horrific domestic slump that saw Gavin Hunt sacked as their head coach on Friday.

German Ernst Middendorp was fired by Chiefs at the end of last season, as they lost the DStv Premiership title on the final day to Kaizer Chiefs, though second place and a Caf Champions League spot is miles ahead of where Amakhosi are now.

Under Hunt, while Chiefs reached the Champions League semifinals, they won just six of 28 league games, and are still at slight risk of falling into the relegation play-off spot with two games left in the season. Amakhosi play Golden Arrows at home on Wednesday and then take on TS Galaxy away from home on Saturday.

“To be honest. It is the first time I am in the position we are in at this stage of the season. And it is not a good position for Kaizer Chiefs. This season has been bad, we should have done better …. we should have built from last season because we had a good run in the league, and we got a spot in the Champions League. We should have continued from there,” said Katsande.

“But unfortunately, things didn’t go well, and we are here to be blamed – everyone who is associated with the team. We should have done better as a group. All we can do now is sift the positives out of this season. We needed to pull in the same direction, which we didn’t do because of hiccups here and there. But at the same time, we are professionals. Sometimes you get a setback that enables you to leapfrog higher.”

Arrows are third in the table, in with a shout of second place and Champions League football next season, and with an even better chance of staying where they are, and making it into the Caf Confederation Cup.

‘Salt and Vinegar’ or ‘Boss Ya Mboka’ as the Zibabwean international is fondly known in football circles, said Golden Arrows are doing well because they have had continuity.

“They have had this group of players for quite some time now, and they believe in themselves. That is why they are where they are now. They also have some young and hungry players.

“We will afford them the respect they deserve but they are coming to play Kaizer Chiefs and no matter the situation right now, we are still a big club. A club that attracts big crowds. We need to close our last game at home in style, said Katsande.

“My word going forward to all Amakhosi supporters is ‘we promise that the team will be back. We promise you that we will finish the season on a high. We promise to continue doing well in Africa, which is important to bring the smiles back.’ For now, we need everyone to look at this team in a positive manner. Let us not criticise and support more,” added Katsande.