Ntseki says it was his ‘childhood dream’ to work at Kaizer Chiefs,

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Newly installed Kaizer Chiefs head of technical and youth development Molefi Ntseki says it was always his dream to don the colours of the famed Naturena side.

His hiring has reignited the rumours that Amakhosi are planning to get Stuart Baxter back to Naturena. It has been reported that Baxter asked to have Ntseki on his technical team.

Ntseki was announced on Monday afternoon. Baxter is expected to arrive later this week to resume his role as head coach following the sudden firing of Gavin Hunt on Friday.

“Firstly, I need to thank the club, the chairman and everyone who has made Kaizer Chiefs what it is today. Growing up I used to watch Kaizer Chiefs on TV and listened to radio about the players and the success story. It has inspired me to say one day I will be part of this big brand,” said Ntseki.

“Joining Kaizer Chiefs and wearing the black and gold has made me feel honoured. That honour comes from the confidence the club has shown in me, to bring me on board and give me this opportunity to help grow the brand.

“I am looking forward to making a contribution which is not about myself but the team that I am part of. It is a big role with so much responsibility… it calls for one to be very professional. It calls for one to be creative.

“It calls for one to have gone through the research and understanding of who is Kaizer Chiefs? What is the culture? What is the philosophy? The playing style… That will be important because it means you need to look back and get information about the club. And take the club to the next level because modern trends in football are of prime importance.

“It is important for us to compete with the best in Africa and the world because I think we have the resources to do that. We have the leadership for that. The project needs to get the best players to make the senior team a winning team. The history is so rich, and you need to add more because the bar is very high.”