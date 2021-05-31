Keagan Dolly already in talks over next move

Jonty Mark

"We are engaging a couple of options at a serious level, but we will see, we are open to anything," said Dolly's agent Paul Mitchell

Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder and former Mamelodi Sundowns star Keagan Dolly has been in talks over his next move for some time, and while it doesn’t appear he will stay in France, he will also not necessarily come back to South Africa for the 2021/22 campaign.

According to the website AllezPallaide.com, Dolly’s departure from Ligue 1’s Montpellier, when his contract expires at the end of June, has now been confirmed by chairman Laurent Nicollin.

Phakaaathi understands, however, that Dolly had decided to move on some months ago, even if Montpellier had offered him a new contract. A source told Phakaaathi that the midfielder had to take into account the tax situation in France, where his new contract would have been subject to a local tariff of 50 percent.

“We are engaging a couple of options at a serious level, but we will see, we are open to anything,” said Dolly’s agent Paul Mitchell on Monday, confirming that there is interest in South Africa and overseas for the 28 year-old.

Phakaaathi reported some time ago that Dolly could return to play for Mamelodi Sundowns next season, while Pitso Mosimane is also said to be interested in bringing him to Al Ahly.

“He hasn’t been playing and his situation doesn’t look like it will change and his deal ends in June. He is worried and wants to return to Bafana Bafana and might come back to Sundowns to ensure that he has a fair chance of getting game time,” said a source at the time.

But another source said he is more likely to reunite with Mosimane.

“His former coach who build him to be the player he is (Mosimane) and the coach who discovered him (Cavin Johnson) are working together at Ahly now, so I think there is a better chance of him going there than coming back to Sundowns,” he said.