Jooste frustrated as Pirates stumble at Galaxy

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

"It is a tough one to swallow," said the Buccaneers defender.

Orlando Pirates defender Wayde Jooste says they let themselves down during their disappointing outing in Mpumalanga, where Pirates were edged 1-0 by TS Galaxy in a DStv Premiership match at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

The Buccaneers were downed by a fourth minute goal by Masilake Phohlongo, who also scored for the Rockets in the reverse fixture, which ended 1-1 back in January.

The result leaves Pirates four points behind second-placed AmaZulu with just two games left to play this season, with the Buccaneers needing to overtake Usuthu to seal a place in next season’s Caf Champions League.

Jooste believes they could have done better in this game, with the Buccaneers having created numerous opportunities to score in a match that ended with each side a player down after Abel Mabaso’s red card for Bucs and skipper Given Msimango’s sending off for Galaxy.

“It is a tough one to swallow, I think at the end of the day we only have ourselves to blame. We created a lot of chances but we didn’t take any of them. They got only one chance early in the first half and they took it, and they defended very well to keep us out. But like I said, we did have our chances,” said the Bucs right-back, who added that they have to win their last two games of the campaign.

“I think we just have to go out there and win the rest of our games.”

With a top two finish out of Pirates hands, all they have to do now is cross their fingers that Usuthu slip in their last games, while they secure victories.

Pirates next travel up to the north of the county, where they will meet with Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow.

After that match, they will return home for their last match of the season, hosting Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. E

ven if they can’t secure Champions League football, meanwhile, Pirates face a battle with Golden Arrows for third place and a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup next season. Both teams are tied on 46 points, with Arrows leading on goal difference.