Chiefs get Safa green light to rehire Baxter

“That matter was put to rest a long time ago when Stuart Baxter apologised," said Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe

The South African Football Association have no issues with Stuart Baxter coming back to work in South Africa. Baxter is heavily linked with a return to Kaizer Chiefs as head coach, after they fired Gavin Hunt on Friday.

Baxter was fired from Indian Premier League side, Odisha FC after making a careless analogy about rape. He said in a post-match TV interview that maybe his players needed to be raped in front of the referees for them to get awarded penalties.

“You need decisions to go your way and we needed a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty,” said Baxter.

His comments didn’t go down well with the club and Indian community at larger with rape being a major problem in the country South Africa also has horrific issues with women-abuse and rape.

Speaking to Phakaaathi on Monday, Safa CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe said they had no objections to Baxter coming to work in South Africa. Safa had previously banned former Free State Stars coach, Luc Eymael when he was accused of racism.

Eymael had likened the supporters of Tanzanian side, Young Africans to monkeys in a post-match interview. He was twice blocked when Chippa United tried to hire him.

“That ( Stuart Baxter) matter was put to rest a long time ago when Stuart Baxter apologised and said it was out of context. And the Indian association closed that matter. From an official standpoint, we do not have any issue,” said Motlanthe.

“Remember that even with Luc we acted because Tanzania reported it directly to us. They said this is what has happened, this is what Luc has said and they sent us all the evidence. India have not sent us anything,” he added.

Chiefs are expected to announce their new coach in the next few weeks and there are rumours that Baxter will arrive in South Africa this week. He could even be installed as the Amakhosi mentor just before their Caf Champions League semifinal humdinger against Morocco’s Wydad Athletic on June 15.

Baxter coached Chiefs to a league and cup double between 2013 and 2015. He is said to have asked that he bring his former assistant at Bafana Bafana, Molefi Ntseki, along with him to Naturena.