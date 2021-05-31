Local soccer
31 May 2021
5:52 pm

Motaung wants Ntseki to bring back the Kaizer Chiefs way

"We have lost something critical,' admits the Kaizer Chiefs chairman.

Kaizer Motaung has explained why he has brought Molefi Ntseki to the club. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix.

 

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung says he wants Molefi Ntseki to help bring back the glamour to Amakhosi, admitting the team has lost their way under recent coaches.

Ntseki’s appointment as technical director and Head of Technical and the Youth Development Academy was confirmed on Monday by Chiefs, and Motaung explained why they had chosen the former Bafana head coach.

Motaung also stressed that Ntseki would not be the assistant to the new head coach at Chiefs, with the club having sacked Gavin Hunt on Friday.

“Contrary to all speculation he is not here to become an assistant coach, he has a bigger responsibility,” said Motaung.

“We appointed him because of his extensive experience, he has gone through the mill, from schools soccer, right up to the national football team. Because of his experience we felt a need for us to bring someone of his stature, to be able to preserve our culture and philosophy of football.

“With the present team playing now, we have lost something critical, this obviously comes as a result of bringing in coaches from time to time, and allowing them to do something differently from the Kaizer Chiefs way.

“He (Ntseki) will be a custodian of an important element in our club – to ensure we embrace and he embraces the culture and philosophy of how the team is playing. There has to be uniformity from junior to senior team, everything should be in sync.”

