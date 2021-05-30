Orlando Pirates in high spirits ahead of TS Galaxy clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The team’s spirit was boosted by their hard earned 1-0 victory over AmaZulu FC in their previous at the Orlando Stadium.

After getting back to winning ways, Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids says the players are in high spirits going into their DStv Premiership clash with TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

OPINION: Benni, Zinnbauer’s touchline fight not good for our football

The team’s spirit was boosted by their hard earned 1-0 victory over AmaZulu FC in their previous at the Orlando Stadium.

The win against Usuthu saw the Buccaneers end their three-game winless streak in all competitions.

Bucs were held to a 0-0 draw by Stellenbosch FC, before playing to a 1-1 draw with Raja Casablanca in the Caf Confederation Cup first leg and went on to lose the second leg 4-1, which saw them being knocked out of the continental tournament.

Davids says the tie against Galaxy is a match they have to register maximum points in their quest to finish second on the log.

“TS Galaxy is a well structured team, especially their defence. They know their roles in terms of how to defend the space, how to defend the man and it’s really about us unlocking them,” said the Pirates assistant.

“Our players are in fantastic spirit, fantastic mood, they are really excited for this match. We know it’s a match we have to attack, we know it’s a match we need three points. We know it’s a match we really need to enjoy the game and go for a win.”

Galaxy are fighting to get into the top half of the league standings with the club sitting in position nine with 32 points, with only one point separating them from eighth placed Baroka FC (33 points).

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers are in fourth place with 46 points, four points behind AmaZulu who are in second spot.