Mosimane an outstanding flag-bearer for SA – Ramaphosa

They have won 10 more titles than the next most successful clubs, fellow Egyptians Zamalek and TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane on leading the continent’s top football club to victory in the African Super Cup on Friday.

Mosimane has now won four CAF competitions, one less than the most successful African, Tunisian Faouzi Benzarti.

The annual match between the CAF Champions League and second-tier CAF Confederation Cup winners was watched by a crowd limited to 7,000 in the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium because of coronavirus protocols.

The result confirmed the supremacy of Ahly among African clubs with nine victories in the Champions League, seven in the Super Cup, four in the African Cup Winners Cup and one in the Confederation Cup.

“Pitso Mosimane is an outstanding flag-bearer for our country and for football,” said Ramaphosa.

“His outstanding performance and that of his club shows what is possible when talent moves freely around our continent to unite people from diverse backgrounds and national origin and inspire them to achieve extraordinary things.”