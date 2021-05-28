Kaizer Chiefs give head coach Gavin Hunt the boot

Molefe Seeletsa and Jonty Mark

Chiefs further confirmed that assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team in the interim.

Kaizer Chiefs has announced the sacking of Gavin Hunt as head coach following a poor run of results in the 2020-21 DStv Premiership season.

Chiefs are still in danger of relegation with just two games to go in the 2020/21 campaign, and have won just six of 28 games in the entire campaign.

Amakhosi have reached the semifinals of the Caf Champions League, but clearly this was not enough for Chiefs management, who took the decision to sack Hunt.

“Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect,” the Soweto-based club said on their official Twitter page on Friday evening.

“The Club will make further announcements in due course.”

Hunt was appointed as head coach in September 2020 following Ernst Middendorp’s was dismissal.

Chiefs are 11th in the DStv Premiership, having lost 10 of their 28 games so far this season.

Amakhosi are set to finish the season with a league game at home to Golden Arrows on 2 June, followed by a trip to TS Galaxy on 5 June.

Hunt has constantly hinted at behind-the-scenes problems in his time at Chiefs, who have had to serve a season-long transfer ban.