OPINION: Benni, Zinnbauer’s touchline fight not good for our football

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

I was a little bit disturbed by what transpired on the touchlines during the Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC game at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

One thing for sure that I believe every young person and most importantly aspiring footballers should know is that, football is an emotional game, but it’s not right to let your emotions get the best of you.

Thing is why I was a little bit disturbed by what transpired on the touchlines during the Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu FC game at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

Seeing Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer and AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy on the verge of exchanging blows was quite shocking.

I even got a call from my cousin Motlhalefi while I was busy with my match report, who was as shocked as I am by the scenes at Orlando.

Vincent Pule got tackled by an Usuthu player as the match was about to wrap up. Zinnbauer was, most probably not happy with the tackle and he ended up shouting.

That’s when the commotion started, I would like to believe because both technical team benches stood up and there were lots words exchanged, which I think were not pleasant.

The scuffle went on for quite some time with Pirates leading 1-0.

This was a big game for the two sides who are fighting for second spot finish on the table and certainly the emotions were very high as expected.

Zinnbauer needed to win to try and earn his trust back from the club’s supporters, who are planning a march against him.

Meanwhile, McCarthy wasn’t happy at all to see his side go down to Pirates, especially since this was the club’s second consecutive loss after their 1-0 defeat against Baroka FC.

Maybe, he was trying protect his players, but again, even during full-time Zinnbauer tried to go for a handshake as part of sportsmanship and you could tell that the Usuthu coach was reluctant give Zinnbauer the handshake and the exchange of words began once again.

McCarthy has been involved in heated bench fights before.

Even when he was at Cape Town City, I remember when they were playing against Maritzburg United and a tense fight broke out between the two sides.

But, this is something that should not be condoned, especially by these two respected coaches who are supposed to be good role models.

Coaches are supposed to be good leaders.

I know such things happen all over the world, but they should be avoided.

Football is a game and there has to be a loser and a winner. Even so, there should always be mutual respect from oppositions.