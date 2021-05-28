We were outplayed by referees, says Benni McCarthy after Pirates loss

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy believes his charges deserved at least a point from their tie with Orlando Pirates, but says match officials had other things on their mind on the day.

Usuthu were edged 1-0 by the Buccaneers, courtesy of a remarkable set-piece by Gabadinho Mhango in the second half at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

The AmaZulu coach wasn’t happy with some of the decisions made by the referee and says every team they play against want to get a victory over them.

“It’s unfortunate (to lose), I think the best we could have got out of this game it’s a draw which could have been fair. But of course, the referees had other ideas. Things didn’t go they way we expected and they way we wanted. But, like said to the boys, these are three cup finals, every team wants to beat us. Every team wants to be where we are. If we are not focused, prepared, or don’t have the right commitment then we are going to make things difficult (for ourselves),” the AmaZulu coach reacted to the loss.

Still though, McCarthy added that he won’t blame his players for dropping three points, but the Buccaneers didn’t deserve to walk away with maximum points.

“But I can’t fault my team for commitment and effort. We were outplayed by the referees. Orlando Pirates didn’t play as good to take the three points. But in football it happens, sometimes the referee gives you certain decisions that goes well for you and from one of those decisions they scored a goal. But, yeah, we have to leak our wounds and pick ourselves up.”

This was AmaZulu’s only sixth loss this season, with the club having recorded 14 wins and and eight draws while collecting 50 points in the process.

A return to winning ways will be what McCarthy and his charges will be eager to do better when they take on Swallows FC in their next league fixture set for 2 June.