AmaZulu coach McCarthy confident of second place finish despite Pirates loss

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Usuthu hold a four points gap between them and Pirates, who are on 46 points, level with Golden Arrows.

Finishing second on the league table still depends on us, says AmaZulu FC coach Benni McCarthy following their loss to Orlando Pirates.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates keep top two finish hopes alive with AmaZulu win

Usuthu went down 1-0 to Bucs at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday, courtesy of Gabadinho Mhango’s only goal of the match.

The victory gave Pirates a bit of hope in their pursuit for a second place finish. But, McCarthy believes his charges will secure the second spot position, which they are currently occupying with 50 points after 28 games.

Usuthu hold a four points gap between them and Pirates, who are on 46 points, level with Golden Arrows.

Both AmaZulu and Arrows are left with two league games, whereas Bucs have three.

AmaZulu need to win their last two fixtures to take their point tally to 56 and guarantee them a place in the Caf Champions League. Meanwhile, with three games left for the Buccaneers, they are certain to finish their campaign on 55 points, should they win the remaining matches.

“We weren’t at our level best, but again, we weren’t the worst team on the pitch. We take it with a pinch of salt. We look back, analyse and look forward to our next matches because finishing second on the league still depends on us, nobody else. We have to make sure that in the next two games we are more clinical. We start the match better and then two wins, we finish second or one win, we still finish second,” McCarthy emphasised.

“So, all the efforts that Pirates and everybody else has done goes in vein. Because we only need one win from two games. So, three points and we qualify for second spot. We have it in our own hands, we don’t depend on anybody else, but we have to do better than the performance we have today.”

However, a single victory for AmaZulu in their last two fixtures will not be enough to ensure them of a champions league, especially if Pirates win all their remaining league matches.

AmaZulu next lock horns with Swallows FC on Tuesday, 2 June and they will conclude their league campaign against neighbours Maritzburg United three days later.