Arrows coach Ncikazi salutes KZN for being well represented in PSL awards

“The biggest joy in this seasons nominations in the coaches category is the touch of KZN in it," said Ncikazi.

Golden Arrows wonder season in the DStv Premiership has come up with Premier Soccer League awards nomination for their coach Mandla Ncikazi, who is proud of seeing KwaZulu-Natal being well represented in the awards.

Ncikazi has been nominated for the coach of the season award alongside Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi, who hails from Umzimkulu in KZN and Durban-based side AmaZulu FC head coach Benni McCarthy.

Ncikazi thanked his players for their efforts this season, and hopes this is the beginning of good things to come for the club as he anticipates a much competitive campaign in the league next season.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank recognition of acknowledgement of our teams performance this season through my nomination. Good player performances make good coaches. I feel honoured and blessed to be amongst hard working, honest and good players. I want to thank each one of them without reservations for their efforts. They have created their own history within the club and South African football. I can’t ask for more as a coach, it’s a great feeling. I’m fulfilled with a group of individual players within the team and their recognition in various form,” said the Arrows coach.

"The biggest joy in this seasons nominations in the coaches category is the touch of KZN in it. Whether it's Benni, Manqoba or me, the common denominator is the lovely province of KZN, eThekweni. I just wish and hope this is the beginning of good things in our team. The standard of football in the DStv Premiership keeps on rising and next season will be even more challenging. Congratulations to all the nominees in all categories and eventual winners. I want to thank all the coaches in the league for the great spirit of sportsmanship and professionalism portrayed throughout the season irrespective of the result."

Abafana Be’Sthende have managed to stay among the top five teams on the league standings this season with the club currently occupying third place with 46 points after 28 games.