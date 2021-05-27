Former Pirates striker Majoro wants to make history at AmaZulu

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

"I believe we are on the verge of making our own history as AmaZulu players by reaching the highest number of points in a league," said Majoro.

AmaZulu FC striker Lehlohonolo Majoro has labelled their tie against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday as a six pointer as Usuthu look to finish as high as possible in the DStv Premiership standings.

The last couple of weeks saw Usuthu as real title contenders to Mamelodi Sundowns, who eventually won the league title after beating SuperSport United on Wednesday.

Majoro and his teammates now strive to remain stable in the position on the league table by registering a victory over the Buccaneers.

AmaZulu were relegation candidates last season, but this season the club has bounced back stronger with Benni McCarthy at the helm.

As they go into this match, Majoro says it’s vital for the club to get a victory, especially after losing their last league game 1-0 to Baroka FC.

“The preparations have been going well, all we have to do is pick ourselves after the loss to Baroka and get back to winning ways. We have to get three points because these are the people we that we are fighting more or less the same race with. A win will be more like a six pointer for us,” said the former Orlando Pirates striker.

“As a player you know that you’re as good as your last game. So, with the players that we have no one is guaranteed a position. Whenever you’re given an opportunity you have to do better for the team. And I believe we are on the verge of making our own history as AmaZulu players by reaching the highest number of points in a league. We would really love to extend that and finish in a comfortable position.”

The last time the two sides met, Majoro managed to cancel out Gabadinho Mhango’s goal after the Malawian striker put the Buccaneers in the lead through a penalty as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.